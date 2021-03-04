ICYMI: A recap of the vice-president administration, vice-president student life debates

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union hosted a vice-president student life and vice-president administration debates in advance of the spring election set for March 8.

Alex Nguyen is the only candidate for STUSU’s vice-president administration position while Victoria Young is STUSU’s only candidate for the vice-president student life position.

Vice-president administration

Nguyen is a second-year political science student at STU from Vietnam and the international representative for STUSU.

Her summarized debate points are:

She said she wants to go digital and place QR codes around campus to ensure easy access to information about clubs and societies to connect students online and offline.

She said she wants to add a frequently asked questions page to the STUSU website for students to have access to information about how the budget and STUSU works.

She would advocate for financial support through the New Brunswick Student Alliance and the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations, and campaign for more support for international students.

She said next year, she wants to advocate for an international student award with a bursary and would work with the international office to secure the funds.

She said she wants to have check-ins with members of clubs and societies to understand their difficulties and how to help increase student participation.

Vice-president student life

Young is a third-year political science student at STU from Manitoba and the at-large representative for STUSU.

Her summarized debate points are: