Weekly Briefs Oct. 4 – 10

Pride History Month

St. Thomas University Students’ Union sexuality and gender diversity representative Tyler MaGee said Pride History Month is October and STU, University of New Brunswick and New Brunswick Community College are partnering to make it a tri-campus initiative. Fast fact Fridays begin on Oct. 9 to 23, resource week begins Oct. 5, a block out homophobia event is in the works for this month, queer arts week will happen from the Oct. 19-30 where students can submit queer artwork to be shared on social media, there will be a virtual talk on Oct. 21 with an undecided topic and a wellness and pride talk on Oct. 22, a panel on intersectionality with representatives from all three campuses on Oct. 28, and a trivia night on Oct. 30.

Community food smart bags

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life said there were 27 community food smart bags ordered for the month of October. Orders for November are now open.

Grad class committee

St. Thomas University Students’ Union grad class representative Alaina Mejia said the grad class committee is now accepting applications. Applications are due by Oct. 16 and you can apply at tinyurl.com/yxqotafx.

Rising Youth Grants

Individuals or groups who want to do work in the community are eligible for the Rising Youth Grant program said St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president administration Matt Oram. Canadian youth between the ages of 15 to 30 could get a grant of up to $1,500 for a volunteer-led initiative that meets an unmet community need. A Zoom information session at 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 will provide more details.

French Society board game night

St. Thomas University Students’ Union off-campus representative Kathleen Jones said there will be a French board game night put on by STU’s French Society in the off-campus lounge on Oct. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.