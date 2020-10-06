BREAKING: St. Thomas University announces online course delivery to be continued into winter semester

St. Thomas University released a statement Tuesday morning informing students the remote teaching and learning model will continue into the winter semester.

The university said the decision was made out of a concern for student and faculty safety as well as minimizing a disruption to current living and learning situations.

The winter semester is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, but to allow for more self-isolation time for out-of-province students, STU will be taking a resolution to the senate to have the semester begin Jan. 11.

This decision comes after University of New Brunswick’s announcement on Monday regarding a blended course delivery for winter semester.

“The next cycle of questions naturally relate to traditional in-person, second-term activities and events, from athletic competitions to Spring Convocation to the mode of delivery for Intersession and Summer Session,” said Dawn Russell, the STU president, in the emailed statement.

“For these, we will continue to monitor the situation, take guidance from Public Health and inform you of any decisions as soon as possible.”

The Aquinian reached out to STU but couldn’t get ahold in time for publication.

More details to come.