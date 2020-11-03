Weekly Briefs Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Grad photos for out-of-province students

St. Thomas University Students’ Union grad class president Alaina Mejia said students out of province can now get their graduation photos anywhere, not just in Fredericton, and as long as tradition black gown is used, the photos will be approved.

Graduation applications

St. Thomas University Students’ Union grad class president Alaina Mejia said the previous date for graduation applications to be submitted was Nov.1 but is now Nov. 16.

NBSA presentation

The New Brunswick Student Alliance’s chair Patrick Hickey and former STU student and NBSA executive director Wasiimah Joomun attended the St. Thomas University Students’ Union meeting on Nov. 1. The NBSA is a coalition of the four major English public universities and represents 75 per cent of full-time student, said Hickey. He said their current projects include engagement and outreach, Get Out The Vote, research and policy development, website redesign and online presence. For those looking to get involved with NBSA advocacy month, STUSU vice-president education Megan Cormier said to send a letter of intent with your request.

Safer Spaces workshop

St. Thomas University Students’ Union sexuality and gender diversity representative Tyler MaGee passed a motion for the student version of the Safer Spaces workshop to soon appear on the STUSU website under the resources tab.