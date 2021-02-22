Weekly Briefs Feb. 8 – 21

Students’ Union election

St. Thomas University Students’ Union president Sarah Kohut said nominations for STUSU’s spring election open today. The nomination period runs until Feb. 27 at 4:00 p.m. The open positions include, president, vice-president administration, vice-president education, vice-president student life, two board of governors representatives, two student senators, two at-large representatives, four off-campus representatives, valedictorian, grad class president, social inclusion representative, international student representative, sexuality and gender diversity representative, Aquinian board of directors 2nd, 3rd, 4th and at-large representatives. The nomination forms can be found on stusu.ca/elections. A mandatory candidates meeting is on Feb. 28, the campaigning period is from March 1 to 7 and voting will take place March 8 and 9.

Approved funding application for STUISA

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president administration Matt Oram said the finance committee approved a small funding application for STU International Students Association for around $68.

Approved funding application for Venezuela 180

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president administration Matt Oram said the finance committee met to discuss a funding application from Venezuela 180 for $700. The application was to help Venezuela 180 support the Venezuelan non-governmental organization EROQ by purchasing books, pencils, notebooks and rental space for 25 adults in EROQ’s new English program. The finance committee recommended that council approve the application and Oram put forward a motion for approval. Motion to approve was approved by 11 voting members with the money coming from the clubs and societies funding line.

Complaints about online classes

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president education Megan Cormier said she spoke with students who had complaints about online classes. Cormier said students can approach the dean of the faculty the complaint is within about these. If the complaint is about the dean of that faculty or there is no resolution, students can also contact Cormier where the complaint will be put into a report and sent to the remote teaching coordinator Karen Robert.

T-rings

St. Thomas University Students’ Union grad class president Alaina Mejia said STU T-rings are taking a little longer than normal and it could take eight weeks or more to receive your ring. She recommends students order their T-rings as soon as possible to avoid it coming in after graduation.

Indigenous Student Reconciliation Committee giveaway

St. Thomas University Students’ Union Indigenous student representative Tiger Levi said the four-week Indigenous Student Reconciliation Committee event begins on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The committee is doing a giveaway for those who attend the event and stay for the duration of it. Names will be entered into a draw and a winner will be drawn in a video on social media after the event. The prize is a Google Nest Mini donated by Jonah Simon, vice-chair of the committee.