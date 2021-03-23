ICYMI: A recap of the vice-president education debate

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union hosted the vice-president education debate in advance of the by-election set for March 24, where students can vote through email.

Sydona Chandon is the only candidate for STUSU’s vice-president education position.

Vice-president education

Chandon is a third-year student at STU from Jamaica. She is the former international student representative for STUSU and is the vice-president for the STU Black Student Association.

Her summarized debate points are: