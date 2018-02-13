What’s the dumbest fight you’ve ever had in your relationship?

The AQ‘s Caitlin Dutt talked to student couples about the dumbest fights they’ve had with their significant other.

Rebecca Kingston and Sam Titus

Rebecca: “I like specifically Northumberland brand, preferably salted but also unsalted butter and he thinks it’s acceptable to use margarine, oil-based spread, usually from Victory Meat Market.”

Rebecca: “We must have been cooking or something and the recipe required butter and I opened the fridge and was like ‘Where’s your butter?’ and he says ‘Well, there it is,’ and I was like ‘Well, that’s not butter,” and he’s like ‘Yeah, it is.’ And now it’s just this ongoing thing. We just have both in the fridge now.”

Emma Rhodes and Brandon Nitz

Emma: “I don’t like sauces, especially ketchup, and Brandon loves ketchup. He will douse ketchup on his fries and then sometimes pretend to put ketchup on mine.”

Brandon: “It’s delicious, it’s tasty. You can add it to any meal. I mean, what’s not to love about ketchup?”

Emma: “It’s overpowering, if I’m going to eat something I want to eat that thing, not the sauce.”

Brianne Durant and Andrew Flinn

Brianne: “So you know how most couples do like the ‘Oh I love you more’? We don’t do that. We argue over who the cat loves more … and it’s me.”

Andrew: “I don’t think it’s you. He usually comes to me when I call him over.”

Brianne: “No, but I feed him.”

Andrew: “[We’ve] definitely done the thing where you go on either side of him and you go, ‘Come here,’ and he just lies there. He doesn’t move at all.”

Desiree Carr And Nick Decarie

Desiree: “I’ll try to pressure Nick into watching horror movies with me but he’s like so against it. He’s more into history, action…”

Nick: “Comedy.”

Desiree: “And I’m more into like horror, suspense, thrillers. I like the adrenaline.”

Nick: “She likes the thrill.”

Caitlin: “And why do you not like horror movies?”

Nick: “I like to sleep at night.”

Olivier Hébert and Elijah Matheson

Olivier: “I guess minute silly things like he always calls me a granola child. I do most of our grocery shopping, so I’ll buy organic peanut butter and he’ll be like, ‘What is this?’ and I’ll buy the adult cereal and he’ll be like, ‘Ew, gross. I want Lucky Charms.’”