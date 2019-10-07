Weekly Briefs: Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

(Alex Dascalu/AQ)

Indigenous student representative

St. Thomas University Students’ Union president, Husoni Raymond, said there will be an Indigenous representative by the time the fall by-election concludes by the end of October. Raymond said the Indigenous community will appoint a representative from a pool of interested students.

Governance committee meeting

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president administration, Matt Oram, said the governance committee will review the Investment Club constitution in their first meeting.

Get out the vote campaign milestone

St. Thomas University vice-president education, Ailish MacKenzie-Foley, said St. Thomas University has the most pledges to vote in Canada percentage-wise based on student population.

Experiential Learning audit

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president education, Ailish MacKenzie-Foley, said the New Brunswick Student Alliance will be auditing experiential learning in New Brunswick universities from Oct. 5 to 9.

Harrington Hall house committee

Harrington Hall vice-president external, Tyler Dupuis, said its house committee is looking at doing a Raider of the Month initiative.

Off-campus movie night

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union off-campus representatives, Sydney Shelley and Kathleen Jones, said there will be an off-campus Halloween movie night in the off-campus lounge in James Dunn Hall on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Like and follow us:
PREV STORY
Former political prisoner says violence is the only enemy at human rights lecture
Popular
Follow and like us!
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You May Also Like

Sexual assault centre reaches out to students

By Candice Whitman The Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre launched a new campaign last week ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
1 comments 0 Shares

Budget debt cap pleases students

By Alyssa Mosher When Kayla Brown heard that the Government of New Brunswick issued ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Dialogue session to hear all voices

By Kyle Mullin A debate on the Gaza conflict will be held in McCain ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial

Like and follow us!