Weekly Briefs: Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Indigenous student representative

St. Thomas University Students’ Union president, Husoni Raymond, said there will be an Indigenous representative by the time the fall by-election concludes by the end of October. Raymond said the Indigenous community will appoint a representative from a pool of interested students.

Governance committee meeting

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president administration, Matt Oram, said the governance committee will review the Investment Club constitution in their first meeting.

Get out the vote campaign milestone

St. Thomas University vice-president education, Ailish MacKenzie-Foley, said St. Thomas University has the most pledges to vote in Canada percentage-wise based on student population.

Experiential Learning audit

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president education, Ailish MacKenzie-Foley, said the New Brunswick Student Alliance will be auditing experiential learning in New Brunswick universities from Oct. 5 to 9.

Harrington Hall house committee

Harrington Hall vice-president external, Tyler Dupuis, said its house committee is looking at doing a Raider of the Month initiative.

Off-campus movie night

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union off-campus representatives, Sydney Shelley and Kathleen Jones, said there will be an off-campus Halloween movie night in the off-campus lounge in James Dunn Hall on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.