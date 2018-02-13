Tommies volleyball wins in back-to-back games

The St. Thomas University volleyball teams were in action on Feb. 10 with a doubleheader. The girls played the first game against the Dalhousie University Agriculture Campus Rams.

The girls played a strong game, sweeping the Rams in convincing fashion. St. Thomas took the first set 25-19. They followed up by taking the second set 25-20 and finished the game off with another 25-19.

Fifth-year star Deidra Jones led the way for her squad, finishing the game with 10 kills, six of them being service aces. Veronique McGrath had 28 assists for the Tommies. The Tommies finished with at 0.333 hitting percentage and now sit at 14-5, good enough for fourth in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association.

Their next game is on Feb. 17 when the undefeated Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics are in town.

The St. Thomas University women’s volleyball team is fourth and the men’s team is fifth in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association rankings. (Shannon Cornelius/AQ)

The men’s team was up next to finish off the doubleheader, taking on the Université Sainte-Anne Dragons, who were in search of their first win of the season. The Tommies struggled at first, as each set was close and hard fought. The Tommies took the first set 25-21.

The second set started off weak, as the Tommies were clearly getting frustrated before picking up the slack. They finished the set off strong, taking it 25-20.

The Tommies were given a scare in the third set, as the Dragons made a late push, getting to 22 before making a ball error, ultimately finishing the game.

First-year Josh Dorey led the way for the Tommies with six kills and Ben Singer was behind with five kills. Singer also added two solo blocks to his stat line. The win made the Tommies 8-6, as they sit in second place in the ACAA.

St. Thomas University is hosting the ACAA Volleyball Championships from Feb. 23-25.

Tags:

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

You May Also Like

Varsity Reds crowned kings once again

UNB Varsity Reds capture second CIS Championship in three years By Tony von Richter, ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

The Ross Report, with Jamie Ross

Earlier in the season, Brunswickan managing editor Tony Von Ritcher and I agreed to ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Nussbaum skating on international stage

STU defender suits up for Swiss national team By Jamie Ross Lucrece Nussbaum is ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Donney ends career on a high note

By Bailey White If you’d asked her four years ago, Hayley Doney wouldn’t have ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Bathurst BBall Champions

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Tommies winless at nationals

Sterling named all-Canadian By Jamie Ross Finishing eighth place at last weekend’s nationals wasn’t ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares