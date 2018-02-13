Tommies volleyball wins in back-to-back games

The St. Thomas University volleyball teams were in action on Feb. 10 with a doubleheader. The girls played the first game against the Dalhousie University Agriculture Campus Rams.

The girls played a strong game, sweeping the Rams in convincing fashion. St. Thomas took the first set 25-19. They followed up by taking the second set 25-20 and finished the game off with another 25-19.

Fifth-year star Deidra Jones led the way for her squad, finishing the game with 10 kills, six of them being service aces. Veronique McGrath had 28 assists for the Tommies. The Tommies finished with at 0.333 hitting percentage and now sit at 14-5, good enough for fourth in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association.

Their next game is on Feb. 17 when the undefeated Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics are in town.

The men’s team was up next to finish off the doubleheader, taking on the Université Sainte-Anne Dragons, who were in search of their first win of the season. The Tommies struggled at first, as each set was close and hard fought. The Tommies took the first set 25-21.

The second set started off weak, as the Tommies were clearly getting frustrated before picking up the slack. They finished the set off strong, taking it 25-20.

The Tommies were given a scare in the third set, as the Dragons made a late push, getting to 22 before making a ball error, ultimately finishing the game.

First-year Josh Dorey led the way for the Tommies with six kills and Ben Singer was behind with five kills. Singer also added two solo blocks to his stat line. The win made the Tommies 8-6, as they sit in second place in the ACAA.

St. Thomas University is hosting the ACAA Volleyball Championships from Feb. 23-25.