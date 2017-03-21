Tommies Notebook: Hoops teams fall short in playoffs

The Tommies men’s and women’s basketball squads were eliminated from their respective post-seasons earlier this month at Mount Allison University in Sackville.

The STU women fell 79-57 to the Holland College Hurricanes on Saturday, March 4 in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association semifinals after defeating the University of Kings College Blue Devils 68-61 on Friday, March 3 in the quarterfinals.

On the men’s side, the Tommies dropped a 77-63 decision to the Crandall University Chargers on March 3 in the quarterfinals.

In the women’s semis against Holland College, neither team could take a commanding lead in the opening quarter. The powerhouse Hurricanes were up 20-19 after the first 10 minutes.

Some early success in the second from Jessica Patenaude on the layup and jump shots helped the Tommies remain within shouting distance.

Strong plays from Bridget Frazee, Madison Owens and Becca MacNeil also kept STU in the game.

Holland College led 36-34 at halftime.

Some offense from Carissa McTague and Lainy Dow made it a game early in the third, but a late 10-point run put the Hurricanes up by 16 and they didn’t look back.

The final frame saw more of the same, despite the Tommies’ pressure in the first few minutes.

The Hurricanes’ offensive leaders were Jayla Verney with 31 points, Darcy Zinck with 14 points and Cassie Cooke with 11.

McTague paced the Tommies with 15 points, while Patenaude added 10. Owens and Sara Banks chipped in with eight.

In the men’s quarterfinal against Crandall, the opening quarter started back-and-forth, but it was tied at 13 after the first 10 minutes.

Mitch Claybourn and Sam Drummond’s free throws and jump shots gave STU some life early in the second, but Crandall countered with a 19-12 run heading into halftime.

The Chargers went up 60-51 late in the third and kept on trucking.

Top scorers for Crandall were Trey David with 19 points, Thomarcus Nix with 19 points and Hassan Maidal with 17.

Dylan Gallant notched 15 points for STU, while Drummond added 14 and Jeremy Speller had 13.

Connors, Tozer to coach provincial teams

Fred Connors, Tommies women’s basketball head coach, was recently named coach of the 2017 Basketball New Brunswick Central/West Regional Under-16 girls’ team.

Former STU men’s basketball player Jacob Tozer was also selected as an assistant coach of the U15 boys’ squad.

Tozer is now an associate coach of the Miramichi Valley High School Pulamoos in his hometown.

Dowling joins Tommies women’s hoops

Point guard Alana Dowling of Quispamsis – near Saint John – was recently recruited to the STU women’s basketball team.

Dowling is coming off a successful campaign with the Kennebecasis Valley High School Crusaders during which she joined the KVHS 1,000-point club.

She and her teammates then downed the Riverview High School Royals for the Crusaders’ second consecutive New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association girls’ AAA banner.

In previous years, Dowling suited up for the New Brunswick U15 developmental team, as well as the U16 squad.

Several Tommies among conference all-stars

The 2016-17 season saw 19 STU student-athletes ranked among the best in their respective conferences.

In the ACAA, players who were recognized as all-stars include McTague of women’s basketball and Deidra Jones of women’s volleyball, along with twins Stephane and Marc Blinn of men’s volleyball.

In rugby, Jenna Betts, Bailey Andrews, Shannon Morris, Kiaya Jorden and Olivia Ricketts either won awards or received all-star nods.

The Tommies were represented by Oliver Dussault, Kyle Yearwood, Zoé de Bellefeuille and Amy Sheppard in ACAA soccer all-star selections.

In women’s hockey, Atlantic University Sport award winners and all-stars included Eliza Snider, Kelty Apperson, Jessie McCann, Alex Woods, Lauren Legault and Becky Conner.