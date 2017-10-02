STUSU Briefs Oct. 3

Three new clubs

Vice-president administration Matt LeBlanc said three new clubs have been approved.

The clubs include the Free Press Society, a journalism and communications project geared towards investigative writing and giving students a platform for their own projects, and the Great Books Society. Council also approved Venezuela 180, a humanitarian project spearheaded by vice-president student life Jimy Beltran. It will aim to connect with journalists in Venezuela to tell positive stories about the situation in South America, as well as raise money to send food and other supplies to its people.

Experiential learning funding

Vice-president education Brianna Workman said the New Brunswick Student Alliance has been hard at work lobbying for more experiential learning for liberal arts students.

She said the provincial government is in the process of creating a fund for programs which don’t traditionally have those opportunities in their department. They will be able to apply for funding when it becomes available.

Sexual assault committee

Professors are getting involved with the new committee aiming to combat sexual assault on campus, Beltran said.

He met with various faculty members last week to see what they had to offer in terms of feedback, concerns and ideas. He said another meeting is being scheduled to further the dialogue between students and administration.

Successful pride week

Olivier Hébert, STUSU’s sexuality and gender diversity representative, said the university’s second-annual pride week went well. Turnouts were not huge but Hébert said the people who did show up were involved and interested.

President Dawn Russell was present, Hébert said, which the Queer & Allied Society was appreciative of. Other LGBTQ faculty members also attended events, sharing stories about “how different STU was in their time.”