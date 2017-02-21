STU Arts Spotlight: Mariana Amero

Second-year St. Thomas University student Mariana Amero is a trained dancer. Amero is from Mexico and majoring in psychology with a concentration in drama.

Amero started to study ballet at the early age of three. Her mother would play ballet videos when she was young and she would dance in front of the television.

“The training is tough. Ballet is a precise dance. If you want to achieve it, you need to go through a lot,” Amero said.

She encourages people to get involved into not just dance, but any art.

“Let art be a part of your life. Any form of art is important in the life of anyone,” Amero said.

For her, dance is one of most beautiful art expressions. Dancing requires the mind and body to be one, which is the only form of art fully compromised of both things. Also it’s a good physical exercise and makes for a healthy lifestyle.

Amero also tries different type of dance other than ballet, like jazz, hip pop and dance with musical theatre.

“Each dance has a different quality. You need to try it,” Amero said.

For her future, she doesn’t plan to be a a professional ballet dancer due to the high requirement on the body. Dance will become her hobby. Her main goal is to be an actress. Amero thinks all the knowledge she learns from dance makes her unique on stage.