STU Arts Spotlight: Kira Chisholm

Second-year St. Thomas University student Kira Chisholm is an English major with a concentration in drama and political science. Chisholm is a talented actress in STU theatre and is currently working on the plays No White Picket Fence and Chicago.

Chisholm first started theatre in Grade 9, and performance art hooked her immediately.

“I can’t imagine how I would’ve turned out without the theatre in my life,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm thinks theatre is a tool for delivering messages on social change and inspiring direct action. Also, it’s a way to meet people who have the same creativity and interest as you.

“Honestly, the people you get to work with is one of the best parts of the whole thing,” Chisholm said.

For improving her acting skills, Chisholm loves to watch various types of films and plays. La La Land is one of the films she is excited to see this year.

Meanwhile, there are some interesting and challenging characters she wants to play in the future, such as Cleopatra and Anna Karenina.

For the future, Chisholm plans on pursuing theatre professionally.

“At this point, I can’t imagine doing anything else with my life, but who knows if I’ll discover something else I love more,” Chisholm said.

