STU Arts Spolight: Tori Judd

Fourth-year St.Thomas University student Tori Judd is an actor with STU theatre. Judd is from Nova Scotia and is majoring in psychology.

In her first year of university, Judd received an email about Theatre St. Thomas’ annual general meeting. Judd’s first show happened that year.

“It’s a little bit terrifying, but everyone in the theatre community is welcoming and they [were] willing to support me,” Judd said.

For Judd, theatre is an incredible art form to put actors’ thoughts on the performance. There’s a certain special energy surrounding a performance that is in the midst of being created. The role of audience members becomes more prominent as their energy affects the energy of the performers and vice versa. Strange things, sometimes amazing and sometimes disastrous, can happen in the middle of a live show.

“Personally, it also is an art form I chose to deal with my mental health, to create something and to do something that I love.” Judd said.

Judd thinks lots of people underestimate how much they might enjoy theatre when they get involved with it. It’s a good experience to get involved in theatre in university, and there are various way to start, like TST and the drama class Sipp productions.

“I’m in a class directing a 20-minute show that’s going to be preformed at the end of the year,” Judd said.

For the future, Judd doesn’t want to end her theatre career after graduating university. Although it might not be professional, she wants to be involved in local theatre.

