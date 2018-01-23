Senate Briefs Jan. 18, 2018

Class time slot change

STU’s senate committee discussed changing class periods, particularly evening classes, in accordance with the bus schedule.

A motion was passed to switch the 7:00 to 9:50 p.m. class time slots to 6:30 to 9:20 p.m. effective for the 2018-19 year.

Cannabis chair

Applications are still being sought to fill the Health Research Chair on Cannabis.

The committee who selects the person to fill the chair only received two applications in response to the initial call. One applicant was qualified and the other was not.

The new deadline for the application submissions is late January or early February.

Curriculum updates

Course descriptions for SOCI-2443, 2653, 3123, 3183 and 4006 were approved.

A statement requiring pre-requisetes was removed from SOCI 3223, 3263, 3653 and 3913 descriptions.

SOCI-3663: Queer Sociology, SOCI-3293: Animals and Society and PHIL-3583: Phenomenology were approved. A new course proposal for ENVS-2113: Ecological Literacy was also approved.

Calendar changes to the recommended natural sciences courses for environment and society students were also approved.

Capital campaign

University president Dawn Russell said STU has been in a “silent pre-launch phase of a capital campaign.” The capital campaign’s minimum goal is $10-million. Approximately $7-million has already been raised.

The money is expected to go toward endowing scholarships.

“We had been spending a large amount of money out of our operating budget for scholarships because we haven’t had our scholarships fully endowed,” Russell said.

The campaign will be launched in the coming months.