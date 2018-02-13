Player Profile of the Week: Bridget Frazee

Bridget Frazee scored a three-point shot in the final seconds of the basketball game against Crandall University, winning the game for St. Thomas University on Feb. 3.

“It made me feel really good. I was really proud of myself,” Frazee said.

She said she couldn’t have done it without her teammates and coaches.

“The shot that I took in the last few seconds was because my teammates saw me open, they got me open for that shot, so it definitely wasn’t just me who hit the game-winner,” Frazee said.

Frazee is a second-year criminology and psychology major. She decided to come to STU after a family friend — a STU basketball alumni — convinced her.

“Throughout high school she’s kind of been convincing me to come here and she told me about how fun it was and all the memories she made.”

Now, Frazee is looking to make her own memories now as part of the STU basketball team

She grew up in Sussex, N.B., a town she described as a basketball community, and has been playing since Grade One.

“In Sussex, it’ a small community, so you play with the same people your whole way up through the years.”

In Grade Four, she began playing competitive for Sussex mini basketball. She continued playing in middle school and high school as well.

She said managing school and sports has been “one of the biggest challenges” in her life, so she sneaks in work periods between classes and on her way to games.

“Every night after practice, me and my teammates come to [James Dunn Hall] to do homework,” Frazee said.

Through basketball, she’s hoping to gain leadership skills to take into her future career with the RCMP.

Frazee said her parents have been her biggest inspiration.

“They have pushed me to be the best person I can be. My dad has pushed me to be the best athlete, because he’s coached me since I was young and my mom has been a big supporter,” Frazee said.

Frazee wants to continue playing basketball later in life too. For now, she’s taking things slowly, although she’s aiming to win the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association title.

“I just take it day-by-day. Obviously, a huge goals is to win the ACAA championships and then eventually go to nationals … I look forward to improving every game.”