Notebook: Thomson praised by national network

Forward Myf Thomson of the Tommies women’s hockey team got some special attention from a national network last week.

Thomson was named third star of the week for women’s hockey on Jan. 10 by the Canadian University Sports Network in recognition of the several shots she blocked on the penalty kill in the home contest between St. Thomas University and the St. Francis Xavier University X-Women three days earlier.

The fourth-year Ottawa native got in front of at least four shots in a row during one of the times the Tommies were shorthanded in that game, which STU won 6-3.

A week later, Thomson had a similar performance on the offensive side with five points in STU’s 8-3 home victory over the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers.

In 17 games played this season, Thomson has put up 14 points (four goals, 10 assists).

Thomson was accompanied in the national star rankings by goalie Emilie Bouchard of the University of Ottawa Gee Gees as second star for making 36 saves in a win over the nationally ranked McGill University Martlets and forward Taylor Day of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues as first star for recording five points in two games (three goals, two assists) – including two game winners, a goal on the power play and a shorthanded marker.

Gilbert, Gallant named Athletes of the Week

Thomson’s teammate, forward Alisha Gilbert, and Dylan Gallant of the STU men’s basketball squad were the Tommies Coors Light Athletes of the Week for Jan. 9.

Gilbert netted a hat trick – which included the tying and go-ahead goal – in the Tommies’ victory over StFX on Jan. 7.

The third-year from Chipman – a small community southeast of Fredericton – has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 12 games for STU.

On the men’s side, Gallant notched 17 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists in the Tommies’ 78-68 loss to the Mount Allison University Mounties on Jan. 7 at home.

On the season, the fifth-year guard from Summerside, P.E.I. has 98 points, 44 rebounds, 13 steals and 32 assists in eight games played.

The Jan. 9 nod was the second time this season Gallant has been named an Athlete of the Week. The first time he received the honour was the week of Nov. 28.

Records broken at track meet

Three STU track and field records were broken at the Last Chance Meet on Dec. 17 at Université de Moncton.

First-year runner Chelsey Hall beat the old 400-metre dash record with a time of 1:06.66.

She also surpassed the 800-metre record by three seconds with 2:34.87.

Emily Authier, another first-year Tommies athlete, set a new STU record for the 60-metre hurdles, posting a time of 10:51. As well, she set a new female high jump standard at 1.4 metres.

STU teams in national spotlight

The Tommies women’s basketball team dropped three spots in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association’s Top 15 rankings for Jan. 10.

STU was 11th in Canada during the previous week, but the Tommies were 14th out of 15 teams last week.

In women’s hockey, the Tommies maintained their hold on the second spot in the U Sports Top 10 national rankings.

As of Thursday, Jan. 12, STU had also clinched a playoff berth in the Atlantic University Sport conference, which the Tommies lead with a 15-1-1 record.