Food Review: Delish(ious) Gourmet Rolled Ice Cream

Frederictonians have been bombarded with snapshots of mouth-watering frozen treats ever since a new ice cream shop opened downtown last summer. For me, it had almost become painful when I saw the temptation that had not yet graced my taste buds. So when the opportunity to review Fredericton’s Delish Gourmet Rolled Ice Cream came up, a place I had been aching to go to for at least three months, I eagerly offered myself.

The restaurant

Delish is located in central downtown Fredericton, in the Tannery next to Dolan’s Pub and Burrito Jax. It’s only a block from the King’s Place bus stop, so it’s convenient if you have a craving for ice cream.

The little café doesn’t have the most impressive set-up inside. The paint is chipped and pipes are visible in the bathroom. The room is filled with mismatched sets of picnic furniture and the white walls are minimally-decorated with photos of their menu items. However, the white and pink decor matches the store’s logo making everything come together and the constant traffic in the restaurant spoke to the quality of the ice cream that compensated for the lack-lustre décor.

The highlight of the visit was watching the artisans make the dessert. In a mesmerizing dance with spatulas, the ice cream chef behind the counter puts on a show. He places two cookies, chocolates or brownies (depending on the flavour), chops them up into pieces and mixes them into a melted liquid cream base. He scrapes the frozen result off the tray into neat curls, adds the toppings and a treasure is formed. It’s half dessert and half show: a delight for all the senses.

The flavours

Delish has 10 ice cream flavours including seasonal specials which alternate throughout the year. Often overlooked is their waffle menu, which sparked my curiosity, but wasn’t my mission this time.

During my visit, I tried four different flavours each with a different combination of toppings, syrup, whipped cream and full-size cookie, brownie or fruit. In all flavours, the ice cream was creamy and refreshing.

First up was the Peanut Butter Crunch.

I will admit my bias because, although I’m a peanut butter fanatic, I’m not a fan of peanut butter ice cream. I was pleasantly surprised when I dipped in and discovered a complementary chocolate flavour. This treat was glazed with crushed peanuts, chocolate syrup and a crunchy peanut butter cookie. Even though the flavour wasn’t for me, I’m sure someone would be delighted with this delectable combination. (8/10)

Next up was my favourite, the Oreo Blast, which for me is always is accompanied by warm childhood nostalgia. The Oreo Blast doesn’t have any topping, but it does come with an Oreo and an extra treat of two chocolate wafer straws. Simplicity is perfection. (9/10)

Third, I tasted a spoonful of the Caramel Brownie. Out of all the flavours this was the best. The dessert was topped with butterscotch chips, caramel sauce and a full two-bite-brownie (bonus!). The first spoonful is a wonderful combination of all the best flavours. I won’t lie, I wanted to finish off the rest of my friend’s helping. But, I restrained myself and moved onto the last flavour of my expedition. (9.5/10)

Finally, I tried the Maple Cookie Crumble. It was topped with a maple drizzle and a maple leaf cookie. One bite was all it took to reconnect with my Canadian roots. No wonder everyone thinks we’re so sweet. I was feeling the sugar rush after this sample. (9/10)

Will I return again? Absolutely. Will I continue my epic quest to try all their flavours? Definitely.

Price – 3.5/5

Taste – 5/5

Convenience – 4/5

Presentation – 4/5