Cinema Politica back on campus

Weekly documentary screening group, Cinema Politica, is back on campus and ready to educate.

Cinema Politica is a group that screens documentaries weekly to inform the public about political, social, cultural and environmental issues around the world.

“I’m very excited that Cinema Politica is back,” said Alexandra Woodworth, who helps run the screenings at St. Thomas University.

“I think it’s important to show the documentaries because it will keep students informed on certain issues that they might not be privy to, or maybe they are privy to, and are passionate about,” she said.



She added they demonstrate how activism can make a difference in society.

In Fredericton, the screenings occur at the Conserver House downtown and at St. Thomas.

At STU, documentaries are screened every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Brian Mulroney Hall room 101. The screenings will run until the end of the semester.

On Wednesday, they will be showing Amazon Voices: In the Heart of Native American Resistance, a documentary about Indigenous resistance to Chevron Texaco’s oil extraction in the Amazonia, Ecuador.