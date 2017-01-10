The Aquinian

(Submitted)

Sociology prof appointed Canada Research Chair

Angela Bosse 0
(Sherry Han/The AQ)

Is the anxiety worth the honour?

AQ Features Editor 0
The Fredericton Sportsmaster Blues senior women's volleyball team is the 2017 STU-CN Invitiational tournament champion. Photo: Submitted

Notebook: Tommies fall in volleyball exhibition

Nathan DeLong 0
Noah Warren. Photo: Victoria Deveau/The AQ

Perfect Picks: NHL heats up, NFL playoffs begin

Noah Warren 0
The Tommies men’s basketball team, in white uniforms, fell to the Mount Allison University Mounties 78-68 on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Lady Beaverbrook Gym. Photo: Chris Robinson/The AQ

Tommies basketball teams split weekend games

Vincent Jiang 0
Santana Gravelle, left, of the St. Francis Xavier University X-Women and Lauren Legault of the St. Thomas University Tommies battle for positioning in Saturday's Atlantic University Sport hockey game at Grant-Harvey Centre. STU won 6-3 and Legault recorded a goal and an assist. Photo: Nathan DeLong/The AQ

Tommies stay strong in women’s hockey play

Nathan DeLong 0
(Sherry Han/The AQ)

Mourning celebrity deaths in the social media age: Fuck you 2016

Sarah Morin 0
andrea-bear-nicholas

Professor emeritus wins first award for Maliseet research

Shawn Goff 0
(Sherry Han/The AQ)

A few words for all music snobs

Maggie McLean 0
(Sherry Han/The AQ)

A Tale of Two Tommies: Boxing Day

Robbie Lynn and Matthew LeBlanc 0
Latest News

(Submitted)

Sociology prof appointed Canada Research Chair

Matthew Hayes, St. Thomas University’s new Canada Research Chair in Global and International Studies, ...

author_avatar
Angela Bosse
1 comments 0 Shares
Features

(Sherry Han/The AQ)

Is the anxiety worth the honour?

To honour, or not to honour? Now that is the question many students entering ...

author_avatar
AQ Features Editor
0 comments 0 Shares
Arts

Sports

The Fredericton Sportsmaster Blues senior women's volleyball team is the 2017 STU-CN Invitiational tournament champion. Photo: Submitted

Notebook: Tommies fall in volleyball exhibition

The new year didn’t start off the way the St. Thomas University women’s volleyball ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
Noah Warren. Photo: Victoria Deveau/The AQ

Perfect Picks: NHL heats up, NFL playoffs begin

The Christmas holidays are over, and the world of sports continues to intensify as ...

Noah Warren 0 comments 0 Shares
The Tommies men’s basketball team, in white uniforms, fell to the Mount Allison University Mounties 78-68 on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Lady Beaverbrook Gym. Photo: Chris Robinson/The AQ

Tommies basketball teams split weekend games

The Tommies basketball teams received a loss and a victory against the Mount Allison ...

Vincent Jiang 0 comments 0 Shares
Santana Gravelle, left, of the St. Francis Xavier University X-Women and Lauren Legault of the St. Thomas University Tommies battle for positioning in Saturday's Atlantic University Sport hockey game at Grant-Harvey Centre. STU won 6-3 and Legault recorded a goal and an assist. Photo: Nathan DeLong/The AQ

Tommies stay strong in women’s hockey play

The Tommies women’s hockey team picked up where it left off before the holidays ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
scoreboard

Keeping Score – Jan. 10, 2017

Women’s Hockey Jan. 8 vs. Dalhousie – 5-1 win Jan. 7 vs. StFX – ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
The Aquinian
Write for the AQ today.
  • © 2005 - 2016 DAHZ THEME. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED