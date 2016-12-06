The Aquinian

(Sherry Han/The AQ)

A Tale of Two Tommies: Study Hall Snacking

Matthew LeBlanc & Robbie Lynn 0
STU Arts Spotlight: Catherine Craig

Angela Bosse 0
Winter tires: Don’t scoff at this investment

Cody Peters 0
New Star Wars awakens appreciation for parents

Shawn Goff 0
(Almost) home for the holidays

Maria Jose Burgos 0
Growing out some peach fuzz for Papa

Nathan DeLong 0
End of term has profs stressed too

Cody Peters 0
Harvard business program worth hard work: students

Sarah Morin 0
Noah Warren. Photo: Victoria Deveau/The AQ

Perfect Picks: Key matchups in NBA, NFL, NHL

Noah Warren 0
Venus in Fur

Angela Bosse 0
tommiesmountieswomenshockeyoct23

Notebook: Women’s hockey climbs ladder

The Tommies women’s hockey team entered the holiday break sitting in a pretty good ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
The Tommies' athletics season saw a variety of both wins and losses during the first half. Design: Sherry Han/The AQ

Successes, struggles of season’s first half

The first half of the 2016-17 St. Thomas University athletics season has featured a ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
scoreboard

Keeping Score – Dec. 6, 2016

Women’s Basketball Dec. 4 vs. UNBSJ – 80-50 win Dec. 2 vs. Crandall – ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
Becky Conner, left, of women's hockey and Spencer Hay of men's volleyball were the Tommies Coors Light Athletes of the Week for Nov. 21. Photos: Submitted

Tommies Notebook: Track records shattered

Four St. Thomas University records were broken at the Tommies track and field team’s ...

Nathan DeLong 0 comments 0 Shares
