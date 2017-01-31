The Aquinian

IMG_0225[1]

Students attend vigils for victims of Québec mosque shooting

Caitlin Dutt 0
Tommies Notebook: Apperson on world stage

Nathan DeLong 0
Women’s hockey player steps back from sport

Nathan DeLong 0
High traffic has campus Wi-Fi on the fritz

Cody Peters 0
Lauzon named Tommies men’s rugby coach

Hadeel Ibrahim 0
Editorial: STU senate must be more open, allow recording

Hadeel Ibrahim 0
Welcome to the vape nation

Maria José Burgos 0
STUSU creates food services committee

Sarah Betts 0
Exchange vs. internships: Options for students

Shawn Goff 0
Paintbrush-wielding gladiators compete in Art Battle #480

Angela Bosse 0
