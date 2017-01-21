The Aquinian

IMG_0090[1]

STU students participate in march against Trump

Caitlin Dutt
"What we wanted was just more information and for the student voices to be heard by members of senate before they made a decision," said Chloe Saulnier who attended a town-hall meeting led by house presidents this week.

Senate postpones time-slot changes discussion, asks for student input

Hadeel Ibrahim
IMG_5234

Busting Beauty Trends

Sarah Morin
15978551_10158000314030526_342178149_n

Dear coach: An open letter to a leader and friend

Mitchell Peardon
IMG_6113-1024x683

Student Theatre, take two: What to expect in the winter semester

Sekou Hendricks
cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

STUSU Briefs

AQ Managing Editor
Jessie McCann, right, of the St. Thomas University Tommies avoids Bria Harding of the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers during Saturday's game at Grant-Harvey Centre. McCann scored the first Tommies' goal before STU went on to win 8-3. Photo: Nathan DeLong/The AQ

Women’s hockey squad continues win streak

Nathan DeLong
Heather Tillsley, 19, of the St. Francis Xavier University X-Women and Myf Thomson of the St. Thomas University Tommies fight for the puck in Atlantic University Sport women's hockey action Sunday at Grant-Harvey Centre in Fredericton. Photo: Nathan DeLong/The AQ

Notebook: Thomson praised by national network

Nathan DeLong
Noah Warren. Photo: Victoria Deveau/The AQ

Perfect Picks: Conference titles at stake in NFL

Noah Warren
16118398_10154553594274678_1044478599_n

Angel shot trend potentially saving women

AQ Features Editor
