Weekly Briefs Nov. 16 – 22

Wall of Flags ceremony

St. Thomas University vice-president education Megan Cormier said she’ll be speaking at the virtual Wall of Flags ceremony on Zoom on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The event can be attended live, but it will also be recorded for those that can’t make it at the event time.

Office hours with Karen Robert

St. Thomas University vice-president education Megan Cormier said she and professor Karen Robert, the STUSU faculty representative, will be having office hours every Thursday at 3 p.m. for students to talk about their perspectives and what they’d like to see changed.

Campus Trust new benefit

St. Thomas University vice-president administration Matt Oram said he received an email from Campus Trust saying in preparation for the 2021 benefit year, they’ll be adding an additional page to each school’s page on studentbenefits.ca. The page is for Beacon counselling, an online cognitive behavioural therapy program. Oram said this addition will not raise benefits costs for students, but it did cost STUSU a one-time charge of $300 to add it to the website.

Podcast

St. Thomas University vice-president education Megan Cormier said she and professor Karen Robert will be releasing a weekly podcast as an extension of the Senate Ad Hoc Remote Learning Committee for students to talk about their experiences with remote learning and to demonstrate struggles students are facing with online classes. There is no confirmed release date yet.