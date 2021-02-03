Weekly Briefs Jan. 25 – 31

Remote learning conversations

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president education Megan Cormier said the remote learning conversations are no longer weekly. They will be monthly because of lack of student participation at the weekly ones.

Wellness week

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life Kyle McNally said there will be wellness week from Feb. 22 to 26.

Virtual paint and sip

St. Thomas University Students’ Union off-campus representative Sydney Shelley said the off-campus representatives are holding a virtual paint and sip event on Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom. She said STUSU does not encourage drinking alcohol but if students do, they must be of drinking age and do it responsibly.

Class of 2024 Instagram

St. Thomas University Students’ Union first-year representative Lauren Hayes created an Instagram account for the STU class of 2024. It is @stuclassof2024 on Instagram.

First-year study sessions

St. Thomas University Students’ Union first-year representative Lauren Hayes said the first-year virtual study session and chats will now happen bi-weekly with the next one happening next week.

Funding application

A funding application for St. Thomas University Students’ Union social inclusion representative Andie Amaya was approved by council. The funds of $867.50 will come out of the conferences line of funding for a roundtable event with Larissa Crawford.