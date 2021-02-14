Public no longer permitted to hear president’s report: Senate Briefs – Feb. 11

Public not allowed to attend president’s report

The president’s report, which usually happens at the beginning of Senate, will no happen at the end and in-camera, meaning in private, said St. Thomas University associate vice-president communications Jeffrey Carleton.

He said the reason for the president’s report going in-camera is to allow the president to have private conversations about files she’s working on with Senators, department chairs, program directors and those appointed or elected to Senate.

“We’ve had some concerns for some time, this goes back to last year, with the Senate meetings being open to the public or the community,” said Carleton.

This decision follows The Aquinian’s release of January’s Senate Briefs, where Russell mentions that Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education Training and Labour, said “slanderous comments” about STU’s social work program.

He said the Senate constitution rules and procedures state the president’s report should be at the end of the meeting and Senate will revert back to that schedule.

Carleton said the president needs to discuss some issues in a sensitive nature and hear feedback from faculty and other Senate members. The best manner for those conversations to take place is in-camera, he said.

This means The Aquinian will be unable to cover the president’s report portion of Senate.

“The Aquinian is able to attend Senate, the meeting is open,” said Carleton. “You will just be asked to log out for that portion of the meeting.”

Student research and idea fair changing format

Peter Toner, associate vice-president research at St. Thomas University, said the student research and ideas fair will be replaced with a podcast series.

The deadline for submissions have been extended to Feb. 19. He said students already received an email from the communications office directing them to the proposal form.

Town hall

Peter Toner, associate vice-president research at St. Thomas University, said he will be holding a town hall event with Ted Hewitt on Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. He said he would normally travel to different universities to hear faculty concerns, but this year will be virtual.

Masters of social work

Marilyn Dupre, the director of the bachelor of social work, said the masters of social work program has been approved and advertising for the program will begin this week.

Dr. Mary Louise McCarthy-Brandt bursary

The Dr. Mary Louise McCarthy-Brandt bursary funded by Black Lives Matter Fredericton was approved at Senate with no votes against the motion.

Social work course changes

Andrew Moore, chair of the curriculum committee, said the course number for Social Work Values and Ethics will be changed to 3943 and the course will be made mandatory for social work majors. The motion was approved.

Moore also said the course number for Law and Social Work will be changed to 4783 and the course will be made mandatory for social work majors. The motion was approved.

With files from Jasmine Gidney