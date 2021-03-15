Weekly Briefs March 8 – 14

Vice-president education nomination period open

St. Thomas University Students’ Union president Sarah Kohut said the STUSU spring by-election nomination period for the vice-president education position opens today, March 15, and runs until March 17. The mandatory candidates meeting is on March 18 and the campaigning period will run from March 19 to 23 with voting on March 24. This by-election comes after no one ran for the position in STUSU’s most recent spring by-election.

Budget update

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president administration said one of the big differences for this month’s budget update is the change in the emergency bursaries line. During the last budget update, that line had $20,000 remaining. Now, it sits at -$1,400. The full STUSU budget started at $315,046 and is now at $159,244.42.

Sex and relationships series

St. Thomas University Students’ Union president Sarah Kohut said STUSU is putting on a sex and relationships series. Stacey Taylor, Student Health Centre nurse, will talk about sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, sexual health and how often to get tested on March 18 at 1:00 p.m.; STUSU executives are inviting students to join them for breakfast on March 19 at 10:00 a.m.; LoveShouldn’tHurt will talk about intimate partner violence and healthy relationships on March 19 at 2:00 p.m.; a social media series on gender-inclusive sexual health and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community will be shared throughout the week; and an event about consent with the Campus Sexual Assault Support Advocates will take place at a to-be-decided date and time.

Emergency bursaries

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life Kyle McNally said the emergency bursary committee received three applications and approved two of them for the full amount.

Bystander training winner

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life Kyle McNally said the winner of the bystander training incentive is Emily Green who won three e-gift cards for participating and engaging with the training.

Midweek motivation parking

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life Kyle McNally said now that midweek motivation is back due to the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, there is free parking on campus on Wednesdays.

Last month for community food smart

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life Kyle McNally said April is the last month to order community food smart bags.

Let’s keep talking

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president student life Kyle McNally said the mental health committee is putting on a “let’s keep talking” event on social media via Instagram highlights.

Valedictorian

St. Thomas University Students’ Union grad class president Alaina Mejia said during the spring by-election campaign period, she ran Instagram takeovers with the three nominees. She said Diana Chávez was elected as this year’s grad class valedictorian.

Grad class clothing

St. Thomas University Students’ Union grad class president Alaina Mejia said the grad class committee is accepting grad class clothing orders until March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Spotify playlist

St. Thomas University Students’ Union first-year representative Lauren Hayes said there will be a Spotify playlist coming out today, March 15, for all first-year STU students to add to.

Wabanaki lunches pizza party

St. Thomas University Students’ Union Indigenous student representative Tiger Levi said on Wednesday there will be a pizza party at the Wabanaki Centre.