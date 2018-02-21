Women’s volleyball wipes MSVU 3-0

The St. Thomas University women’s volleyball team played a nail-biting match against the Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics on Feb. 17.

The first set had high-tension moments, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. The set went point-for-point and both teams were neck-in-neck but the Tommies were able to take it 35-33.

The second set was also tense as players from both teams continuously answered their opponent’s attacks. The Tommies won the set 26-24.

In the beginning of the third set the Tommies began losing by a few points but quickly recovered. There was a lot of energy coming from the players and the Tommies took the set 25-19.

Fifth-year player and team captain Deidra Jones had an outstanding performance, racking up several successful attacks. She was very happy with how the team played.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team, they played phenomenal,” said Jones.

“We stayed together and it was amazing.”

She is looking forward to the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association championship and believes the team will leave everything on the court in the pursuit of the ACAA title.

“For being my last year I couldn’t be happier than going with this team,” said Jones.

“The ACAAs are going to be a blast because MSVU is going to come back for blood and we are going to come out harder.”

Head coach Don McKay believes the team has improved since the beginning of the year.

“We are very pleased with today,” said McKay.

“We feel that going into the ACAA Championships we tried to send the message to say, ‘If you are going to come to our gymnasium be ready to play.’ … The girls played awesome today, from start to finish.”

STU will host the ACAA championships Feb. 23 to 25.