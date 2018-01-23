Women’s volleyball leaves court with a hard-fought win

The St. Thomas University women’s volleyball team took on the University of Kings College Blue Devils on Jan. 20, just three days after they beat the University of New Brunswick Saint John 3-1.

The Tommies came out strong in the first set with some good plays early on. UKC was quick to fight back though and the first set was evenly matched. The Tommies made some good blocks and Deidra Jones played well, helping STU win the first set 25-16.

Both teams came out strong in the second set which saw some hard digs and good saves by the Tommies. Hannah Millier made some good plays which helped the Tommies to quickly rack up points.

The Tommies were able to keep up their momentum and quickly capped off the set 25-15.

UKC came out fighting in the third set looking for a win and made some good saves and scores. The Tommies made some sloppy plays, but after a quick time out, they came back with fire.

UKC, however, never lost momentum and and continued to excel as the Tommies fought hard to prevent them from winning the set. They were unsuccessful and UKC was able to win 25-18.

UKC’s energy carried over into the fourth set and they were quickly able to score eight points. The Tommies answered with some good blocks and digs and were able to catch up to even out the set. Still, UKC was able to win 25-22.

The Tommies came out strong in the fifth and final set, looking to pull off a win. Both Jones and Megan Mills made some good blocks and helped the Tommies build up some momentum. The Tommies were able to cap off the final set with an ace, winning 15-5.

Head coach Don McKay was happy with how the Tommies played in the first, second and fifth sets.

“We made too many errors in the third and [UKC] came out strong in the fourth,” said McKay.

“We made the switch in the fifth that worked out well today. We moved Deidra from the left side to the middle which gave us a little bit more blocking early and they all responded and played very well.”