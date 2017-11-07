Women’s rugby falls to UNB in ACAA finals

The St. Thomas University women’s rugby team fought a hard game against the University of New Brunswick but lost in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association finals on Saturday.

The game started off with a penalty kick for UNB in the first minutes of game, resulting in three points. Both teams held each other well, and the Tommies were able to keep UNB from scoring until they finally snuck one in, and then again a few minutes later, also scoring a conversion.

The Tommies’ fought hard, but UNB was able to score another try with a successful conversion kick. The Tommies answered with a try of their own scored by Meghan Pollard. They were then able to hold UNB from scoring again in the first half, leaving the score 22-5.

Tommies Emily Donelle was able to start the second half off scoring a try, but UNB answered with one of their own. They were able to score again a few minutes later.

Donelle was able to score again and Bailey Andrews was able to kick a successful conversion.

The last half was played mostly in STU’s end, but Donelle was able to score again on a break away, and Andrews was able to score the conversion.

The final score was 32-22 for Mount A.

Five Tommies were part of the ACAA All-Conference honours. Jessica Sauter was named the ACAA Rookie of the Year, while Meghan Pollard, Shannon Morris, Abbie LeBlanc and Olivia Ricketts were presented with ACAA All-Conference awards for their standout performances this season. Tommies head coach Meghan Morrison was also honoured, earning the conference’s Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season.

Third year player, Kristen Bulman was very happy with her fellow teammates.

“It was a hard-fought battle, and everyone on that field deserved to be a winner. It was tough game, but the girls kept their cool and was hard up on defence and had an intense offence,” said Bulman.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played, even if it didn’t amount to a gold medal.”