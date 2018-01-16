Women’s hockey walks away with a win at first home game of the new year

The St. Thomas University women’s hockey team was able to pull off a 5-2 win over its rivals, the Université de Moncton Blue Eagles, on Jan. 13.

The first period started off with some good shots and saves by both teams. The Tommies’ Lauren Legault was able to put one up just under the cross bar halfway through the period. Olivia Reid scored just four minutes later, making the score 2-0 at the end of the first period.

The Blue Eagles came out strong in the second period, scoring just three minutes in. But the Tommies fought back and Reid was able to score just minutes later on a breakaway.

Tensions rose as the period continued with good plays made by both teams.

The Tommies put up a good fight against their rivals in a hard-fought game. (Shannon Cornelius/AQ)

STU stayed strong going into the third. After a hard fight to get the puck out of their end, the Tommies scored five minutes in. The goal was Megan Pardy’s first as a new Tommie.

Moncton fought back and was able to slip one past Tommies goalie Taylor Cook, but the team answered with its own goal just two minutes later from Alex Woods.

The game got rougher as tensions continued to rise and the hits began to get harder. The Tommies were able to keep Moncton from scoring again, making the final score 5-2.

Head coach Peter Murphy was happy with the results of the game.

“It went well. They’re a tough team to play against. They like to battle hard,” said Murphy.

“We were happy to have the lead going into all of the periods.”

He was also happy with Pardy’s efforts in what was only her second game as a Tommie. She comes from the Toronto Leaside Wildcats of Ontario’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League where she played for two seasons.

“She’s doing well. I mean, every practice she’ll just get used to our systems a little bit. I mean, it’s completely new to her and just different from where she used to play before.”

