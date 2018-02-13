Women’s hockey takes out Mount A in hard-fought game

The St. Thomas University women’s hockey team won a tough-fought game against the Mount Allison University Mounties on Feb. 10 and honored their four graduating players: Stephanie Ford, Abby Clarke, Samantha Squires and Teah Anderson.

The game started out strong as both teams fought back and forth trying to score. Both team’s goalies and defence played well to prevent scoring. Tommies Emily Oleksuk managed to sneak one past Mount A’s goalie 10 minutes in with an assist by Alex Woods.

After another good fight the Tommies duo score again, this time with the goal by Woods and the assist by Oleksuk with four minutes left in the period. The defence continued to play strong as Tommies goalie Clarke prevented the Mounties from scoring, leaving the score 2-0 after the first.

The second period saw both teams continuing to fight hard. The Mounties were able to sneak a goal past Clarke halfway through the period. The game began to get heated as a fight almost broke out after the Mounties almost scored. The Tommies were down two players due to penalties, but played well and held the Mounties to their one goal, leaving the score 2-1 after the second period.

The third period started well with a goal by Oleksuk just 30 seconds in. The period was back and forth for both teams. Tommies Lauren Legault went out with an injury 10 minutes in.

The Tommies made good shots and were able to keep the Mounties from making any against them in the third period.

The Mounties pulled their goalie with two minutes left in the game to try and score again. They were unsuccessful and the final score was 3-1 for the Tommies.

Head coach Peter Murphy was happy about the win and impressed with the Mounties efforts.

“They’ve been out of the playoffs for a while now and for them to come a play quality games and for them to go hard in games. It’s a testament to how badly they want to win and be in the playoffs,” said Murphy.

“But at the same time I think we could be a little bit better. I was pleased for the most part. We got the win and that was it, but we want to make sure we work to get into better habits. Third period was a good way to end it.”