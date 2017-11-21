Women’s hockey keeps its streak with a win against Mount A

The St. Thomas University women’s hockey team looked to keep its four-game winning streak when it faced Mount Allison University on Nov. 18.

After winning their game against the University of Prince Edward Island on Nov. 15 with a score of 3-1, the Tommies were looking for another win and started Saturday’s game off strong.

The first period was played mostly in Mount A’s end. When Mount A was able to push them back to their end, the Tommies defence worked hard to push them back. Goalie Abby Clarke had some good saves and was able to keep Mount A from scoring.

The Tommies defence played a strong game against Mount Allison University. (Shannon Cornelius/AQ)

The Tommies offence pushed hard and it paid off as Oliva Reid was able to score with five minutes left in the first period. Rookie Mariah Carey was then able to score her first goal of the season just three minutes later, making the score at the end of the period 2-0 for the Tommies.

The Tommies came out of the gate strong during the second period which saw a lot of penalties and hard hits.

The Tommies made some good shots and worked hard to put the pressure on Mount A. Tommies’ Alexandra Woods was finally able to score 10 minutes in, when Mount A’s goalie went to catch the puck but missed.

The Tommies kept up the pressure and Reid was able to score again four minutes later, making the score 4-0 after the second period.

Mount A tried hard to come back and tie the game in the third period but the Tommies were able to hold them to only one goal. (Shannon Cornelius/AQ)

Mount A came out with fire in the third period looking to come back, but the Tommies were stronger and Kristina Kocsis was able to score in the first three minutes of the final period.

After some hard work, Mount A was finally able to sneak one past Clarke and scored halfway through the period. However, the Tommies came back, and Becky Conner was able to score with just 30 seconds left in the game, making the final score 6-1 for STU.

Head coach Peter Murphy was happy with the results of the game, but felt the girls didn’t give it their all during the entire game. He felt they let up a bit towards the end.

Carey was very excited to get her first goal of the season.

“Oh, it was amazing. When I was in front of the net I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is my first goal of the season.’ I was just so excited. The huddle felt like five minutes, it was great.”

The Tommies will take on Dalhousie University on Nov. 24 and will be looking to add to their current five-game winning streak.

