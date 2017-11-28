Women’s hockey falls to Dalhousie in overtime

The St. Thomas University women’s hockey team fought a hard game against Dalhousie University on Nov. 24, but ultimately lost their four-game winning-streak in overtime.

Both teams came onto the ice with fire and Dal was able to sneak a goal past Tommies goalie Abby Clarke in the first two minutes.

The rest of the first period was mainly played in Dal’s end as the Tommie’s offence worked hard to score. After a particularly hard push, Tommies Danielle Ring was able to score.

The Tommies’ defence worked hard, but Dal was able to score shortly after, making the score at the end of the first period 2-1 for Dalhousie.

The second period saw even harder hits and high tensions as the Tommies fought hard.

Dalhousie was able to score on a power play 12 minutes in, and then again with only a few minutes left in the second period, making the score 4-1 going into the third.

The Tommies came out with fire looking to make a comeback. Lauren Henman was able to score on a power play six minutes in. Ring was able to score again shortly after.

The number of penalties continued to climb for both teams as the game got rougher. The Tommies were able to score, but it was cancelled due to the net being moved so they pulled Clarke in an attempt to tie the game up.

Tommies’ Oliva Reid was able to score with less than a minute left in the game on a power play to tie the game. Dalhousie was able to score quickly in overtime to win the game 5-4.

However, the Tommies still had something to celebrate, as assistant coach Sarah O’Tool was recently inducted into the Oromocto Sports Wall of Fame. She was inducted for her time as a player and coach of ice hockey.

One of her old coaches submitted her name and she was very excited to hear she was being inducted.

“It was super cool, my brother is in there for playing hockey and softball,” said O’Tool.

“My parents were super proud, so when you can still do stuff like that. It was a good opportunity to make a speech and thank them and thank my family.”

