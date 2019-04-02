Weekly Briefs: March 25 – 29, 2019

UPass fee change

A new agreement on increasing the fee for student UPasses, the bus pass, has been reached as part of the city’s 10-year transit plan.

At the March 31 student representative council meeting, 11 councillors voted in favour of raising the UPass fee from $85.96 to $90.56 for the next academic year. St. Thomas University would pitch in $7.70 per student pass. The next academic year would see a raise to $95.10 with STU pitching in $5.50. The UPass fee hasn’t changed since 2011.

The 10-year transit plan includes looking at routing, piloting Sunday service, creating a park and ride service, improving the Kings Place Mall bus stop and creating a similar bus stop on the north side, helping low-income people, improving accessibility by working with Ability New Brunswick and improving sidewalks and stops.

There are also plans to improve service in the evening, adding cameras and WiFi on buses.

HotSpot, a parking app, has been working with STUSU on an app for Fredericton Transit. STU students are the biggest group using Fredericton Transit. They are interested in working with other student unions to create app-style passes and improve the transit app. The routing system would sync up with Google Maps. This app wouldn’t require an internet connection to use.

The app would provide STUSU with a dashboard so they can view data detailing where students go, how often they go and more. This would help with determining any need for changes to be made in the future.

Academic assistance applications approved

Two academic assistance applications for $150 were approved by the finance committee. Students and hosts of Sidebar podcast, Alexandre Silberman and Isabelle Leger, are attending the Society of Professional Journalists Regional Conference in Bloomington, Minnesota from April 12 to 13. Sidebar was nominated for best student-produced podcast.

Battle of the Bands

The Feels Good Battle of the Bands is being hosted in Wilser’s Room at the Capital Complex. The competition started on March 27. Other show dates are April 3, 10, 17. The finals are on April 24. Attendees watch the shows and vote on their favourite act of the night. This determines finalists.

Acts like Chillteens, Delirious Monks, Brad Milligan Band, Voodoo Sometimes, Adam Moore and more are playing.

It’s $8 at the door and a $6 cover.