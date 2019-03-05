Weekly Briefs: Feb. 25 – March 1, 2019

Skull & Bones art exhibition

An art exhibition will be hosted by Weekes Photography at the Charlotte Street Art Centre from March 5 to April 10.

Photos and poetry by Phil Hall, Josephine Saverese, a criminology and criminal justice professor at STU, and Kenny Jeriel Preciado Mora will be featured.

According to the event’s Facebook page it about “reflecting the beauty found within.”

The opening night reception is Thursday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Multicultural fair

The St. Thomas University International Student Association will be hosting a multicultural fair called “We are One” on March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food will be served during the fair. According to the event’s Facebook page, over 15 dishes will be served – representing different countries around the world.

Performances put on by STU’s international students will include dance, song and poetry performances and modelling of traditional clothing.

Tickets are $10 for students and children and $15 for the general public.

Tim Baker coming to Wilmot United Church

Tim Baker, who used to be the lead singer of Hey Rosetta!, will be performing at the Wilmot United Church on April 29 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Baker’s performance is hosted by Shivering Songs.

Baker will be performing his new album Forever Overheard. Concert-goers will receive a promo code to download a digital copy of Baker’s album after the show.