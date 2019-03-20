Vice-president admin candidates talk money, transparency

After the vice-president administration position was left vacant in the St. Thomas University Students’ Union general spring election, a byelection was called to elect the fourth member of the STUSU executive team.

Matthew Oram and Tyrique Hamil are the candidates. They participated in a debate two days before the voting period on March 20.

The vice-president administration’s responsibilities and duties consist of human resources tasks, managing the budget and overseeing clubs and societies.

The candidates and their platforms

Tyrique Hamil:

Tyrique Hamil is a second-year student honouring in economics and majoring in political science. He’s a member of the Economics Society and is the co-founder and vice-president of the St. Thomas Linguistics and Language Society. He hasn’t had a position on STUSU. If he is elected as vice-president administration, he wants to engage students and practice fiscal prudence.

Here are his summarized platform points:

Diversification of STUSU’s income Make the union more financially independent by having STUSU undertake its own business venture after figuring out if it’s possible.

Creation of (club and society) President Oversight Body This body would consist of various club and society presidents or clubs and society spokespeople and the vice-president administration. They would meet once a week or biweekly to communicate and give the vice-president administration feedback on their club’s needs.

Increa se club advertisements across campus

Creation of the Student Innovation Fund

The Student Innovation Fund would be the renamed Academic Assistance line and go toward students who want to create “active change.” He said it would be more specific than the “broad sense” of Academic Assistance and he would want to put more money toward it.

Increase awareness of mental health services at STU



Revision of the process used to allocate funds to clubs



Making the budget drafting process more inclusive and encouraging students to give feedback

Reducing the union’s expenses and directing money toward clubs and societies

Introduction of budget information bylaw. The bylaw would require the vice-president administration to respond to an inquiry within 48 hours

Matthew Oram:

Matthew Oram is a second-year student double-majoring in political science and economics. He participated in moot court in the 2018-19 academic year. He was also a part of the Student Advisory Committee this year. He wants to focus on transparency and furthering initiatives, prioritizing access to student resources and developing student friendly policies and reviewing policies.

Here are his summarized platform points:

Transparency and furthering initiatives Continue the efforts taken by the STUSU 2018-19 team. He mentioned monthly budget updates, the STUSU newsletter, social media and budget meetings Promote transparency of CASA and NBSA through social media Target “certain groups of students” to discuss the business and duties of STUSU and the vice-president administration’s role “Present more opportunities” for students to voice their opinions on matters concerning the STUSU Full transparency of the budget

Prioritizing access to student resources Increase funding for mental health services and increase it within the budget if there is room Work with the vice-president student life to expand the accessibility of mental health services at STU Make sure all students know and have the opportunity to be a part of clubs, societies and student jobs Increase funding for clubs and societies with the help of off-campus businesses and organizations Meet with organizers of clubs and societies more often to help promote their groups and expand their “functions”

Developing student friendly policies Focus on STU Sustainability and work with the vice-president education to develop sustainability at the university Refine student access to STUSU policies Make sure the Student Advisory Committee continues Interact regularly with certain groups of students to understand their needs and wants



The debate

Current vice-president administration Husoni Raymond will moderate the debate. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Opening statements: Tyrique Hamil says he wants to promote and engage with clubs and societies and work on fiscal prudence. Matthew Oram says he’s running on three points: transparency, prioritizing access to student resources and easing access to clubs and societies. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil says there’s not much to be improved in governance of the STUSU. Oram agreed. Both wants to promote accountability and transparency. Oram wants to make sure students know what’s going on. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

3) What would you change?

Oram says he wants to put a strong emphasis on an increase in budget for clubs and societies. He wants to increase awareness of clubs and societies. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil says many students have never seen the budget and he wants to make it more interactive. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil wants to put more money towards academic advising by, for example, cutting the agenda budget by half. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Oram says he wants to promote transparency of NBSA and CASA so students see their benefit. He wants to do this through social media. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil said he wants to increase awareness of mental health services available at STU, such as the money that is available to them for therapy. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Oram said he wants to increase funding for mental health services. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Raymond, the moderator, said STUSU doesn’t end with a surplus every year. He said their goal is to always break even. That may affect some of the candidates plans. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil wants to introduce a budget information bylaw, which would require the VP administration to respond to questions about the budget within a time frame.

Oram doesn’t know if there needs to be a bylaw because he said he believes the employees already respond quickly. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Oram said he will be able to work in the STUSU executive team better because he has interacted with them before.

Hamil said he’s a good team player and he’s able to juggle responsibilities. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil said he’s always liked politics. He tried to create a club this year and found it difficult. He wants to change that. He talked to people about the position and what they wanted to see improved before he ran. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Oram said he saw there was a way to make a change if he took on this position and there was a way to benefit students. He said he’s passionate about it. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

On managing time in the position: Oram said he saw there was some free time in his day and he wanted to fill that with something that would benefit students.

Hamil said he was once three presidents of clubs at once in his high school and said he is good at managing time. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Audience question: How would you ensure that clubs and societies would continue to be active even if club presidents become busy, etc.?

Hamil wants to let people know clubs and societies are good for resumes. He said he wants to create a group chat with club leaders as well. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil said he wants to meet more often with club and society leaders in a “round table” setting and receive continuous feedback to strengthen clubs and societies. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Oram said prioritizing accessibility to student resources is important. He wants to post info throughout the school and social media to make sure students know what they are entitled to.

He said he would collaborate with other executives to do that. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Audience question: In terms of Campus Trust, the university’s health insurance partner, and managing health care, what do you know about the organization and why are you qualified? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Oram said the health care is very helpful and beneficial. Worked at WorkSafeNB also so he said he has experience in the field. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019

Hamil said he’s a fan of the campus trust. He mentioned the $1000 for mental health and the ability to opt out. He wants the trust to continue in this form. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) March 18, 2019