Urinetown will leave your pants wet from laughing

Using the power of satire, Urinetown: The Musical tells the classic story of how the wealthy use their power to oppress the poor, as well as the importance of conserving precious resources like water, through the outrageous premise of having to pay to pee.

Based off of the book and hit musical of the same name, written by Greg Kotis and with music by Mark Hollmann, the St. Thomas Musical Theatre group brought Urinetown: The Musical to life with its stellar cast and directors, Tania Breen and Ross Simonds.

Each and every actor involved with the production gave their performance 110 per cent, not just the leads. Some of the best moments of the play came from the background characters. With their over-the-top expressions and great use of humour, there were moments where these characters overshadowed the leading characters, Hope Cladwell (Sydney Hallet) and Bobby Strong (Lucas Tapley).

While Hallet and Tapley gave good performances, the standout actors of the night were Mallory Kelly (Little Sally) and Miguel Roy (Officer Lockstock), who were the show’s narrators as well as actual characters within the play. Kelly and Roy gave some of the best humour through fourth-wall breaking and pointing out plot holes of the musical. In addition to their humour, the pair made a wonderful team and had excellent chemistry on stage. Their performances produced some of the best moments of the night.

In addition to talented performances, Urinetown: The Musical succeeded in blowing audiences away with lively dance numbers and various music styles. From jazz to waltzes and to gospel-like tunes, the St. Thomas team did not pull any punches when it came to style. Three of the most notable voices of the night were Roy and Hallet, as well as Georgia MacNaughten (Penelope Pennywise). To accompany these voices were some impressive dance numbers, which were brilliantly directed by the play’s choreographer, Courtney Arsenault.

Costumes for Urinetown: The Musical were exceptional. From head to toe, each actor was completely immersed into this strange society. The poor people of the play were messy-haired with tattered clothing, dark circles surrounding their eyes to give them a haunted and slightly look. Those of the upper class were dressed to the nines, with fancy suits and shoes, along with colourful dresses that gave the play a 1940s vibe.

Overall, Urinetown: The Musical is a fun and entertaining play with lots of humour and surprising heartfelt moments. It was very clear this was a passion project and everyone involved was dedicated to bringing this play to life. From the marvelous performances to the fantastic music and choreography, Urinetown: The Musical was a unique experience that is not easily forgotten.