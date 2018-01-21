UNB’s Javon Masters: The best basketball player in Canada, statistic says

Javon Masters, a fifth-year basketball player for the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds, is arguably one of the best scorers in Canada.

According to the Atlantic University Sport league, Masters broke the existing record of 2,069 career points, set by former University of Prince Edward Island star Curtis Robinson in 1996.

“I do think I am the best player in Canada,“ said Masters.

“It is not disrespect to any other players across the country. I have self-believe in myself, and my number has spoken to myself.”

As a huge LeBron James fan, 23 has become a faith on his jersey, and he has honoured this number by achieving two conference most valuable player awards and an average of 27.7 points.

From Kitchener, Ontario, the 300,000-population town, bred Masters to become a baller since he was seven-years-old. He played in the highest league in Ontario, traveled to China last summer to play for 3D Global Sports team and chose UNB five years ago, with a goal of winning the Atlantic title since he set his foot in the game.

“It feels good to be back here on Canadian soil, playing with UNB,” Masters said.

Masters said he likes the feeling on the UNB campus and the community is so welcoming. He appreciates coach Brent Baker, who has been with him for five years.

But, just like any regular university kids, he does find it challenging to be a student athlete.

“Not many people understand the amount of sacrifice and time and effort that we have to put in our sports,” Master said.

“It can be challenging sometimes, but we have a pretty good support system here in university.”

Though UNB is typically superior in the sport battles, Masters recalled playing against St. Thomas University in his first, second and third years with nothing but best wishes.

“[STU has] been always competing for the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association title, going against Holland College and Mount Allison University,” said Masters.

“It is not difficult to play against them, but sometimes they gave us a little bit of challenge, with how they played.”

There are two leagues in the Atlantic region. One is AUS, a sport organization responsible for governing university sport at member Atlantic Canadian universities. The other is ACAA, which STU plays in, has been hosting conferences among Atlantic colleges since 1967.

“Hopefully I’ll see [STU] be more successful and hopefully they win the ACAA title in the future.”