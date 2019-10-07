Tommies fall short in heartbreaker

The St. Thomas University Women’s Rugby team lost a tight game in regular season competition on Oct. 4, playing against University of New Brunswick on the Scotiabank South field. The final score was 45-38, with UNB scoring in the final minutes of the game.

Head coach Mary-Kim Schriver said the loss adds to her team’s motivation.

“I think the game went very well, even though the win wasn’t in our favour,” she said.

Centre Becca Baker opened the score with a try within five minutes of the match. STU maintained their lead throughout the first half, scoring three more tries. Emily Donelle converted on two of them, as the Tommies finished the first half with a 26-12 lead.

The second half was a back and fourth affair, with the Tommies’ tries coming from Kristen Bulman, Olivia Ricketts and two coming from Kyra Gates. Donelle scored four more points in the final half, converting two kicks.

“I am always impressed with Bulman’s grit on the field,” said Schriver.

“Her tackles are strong and she drives the ball hard.”

The Tommies were unable to match the Reds pressure, as in the dying minutes in a tie game, the Reds would score a try along with a kick conversion to take a seven point lead.

It has made the girls even more determined to figure out what it takes to pull ahead,” said Schriver

The UNB Reds won the match 45-38. As a result, the Tommies record moves to 2-2 this season, with both losses from games against UNB. Their next game is Oct. 10 against the University of Kings College Blue Devils in Halifax.