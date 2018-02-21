Tommies basketball gets slammed in double header

The St. Thomas University basketball teams suffered tough losses against the Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics on Feb. 17 in the annual Francis Farrington memorial games.

The women’s game started with the Mystics taking an early lead. The Tommies began to get sloppy as they got frustrated and the Mystics’ lead climbed to 25 points by the end of the first quarter.

The Mystics continued to dominate in the second quarter and didn’t let up on the Tommies. They kept up the pressure the entire quarter causing the Tommies to struggle to score.

The first half ended with the Mystics leading 40-23.

The second half saw both teams come out with fire. However, the Tommies continued to play sloppy with multiple fouls. They made a late push and were able to bring up the score so they only trailed by nine points.

They continued to push in the fourth quarter but were clearly becoming fatigued. The Mystics kept up their lead the rest of the game, winning 73-58.

The men’s game started similarly with the Mystics taking an early lead.

They dominated the first quarter allowing the Tommies to score only 3 points while MSVU scored 31.

They continued to dominate in the second. The Tommies made some good plays, but the Mystics were still able to go into the second half up 57-22.

The Tommies came into the second half looking to catch up. However, the Mystics made good, smart plays and stayed ahead. The Tommies tried hard but were unable to catch up, leaving the final score at 109-59.

Men’s head coach Scott MacLeod said it was a tough game against a competitive team.

“It was a great opportunity for the team to have the rookies in at the end so they can feel that pressure,” said MacLeod.

“It’s more like a playoff game for them, where we probably won’t make playoffs this year, it was a great opportunity for them and I think there’s some development from that.”