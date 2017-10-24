STUSU Briefs Oct. 19, 2017

Help desk coordinator needed

External hiring has been opened for a new help desk coordinator.

Vice-president student life Jimy Beltran said the successful candidate will be someone who has high organization skills, as well as good communications and interpersonal skills.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. Applications are available at the help desk.

Discrimination policy

Vice-president education Brianna Workman presented this academic year’s STUSU advocacy policy on Oct. 19. The policy outlines issues the union advocates for and supports.

New additions include efforts on sexual violence prevention and what the New Brunswick Student Alliance is asking for for this year.

A new addition, Section 19, concerns on-campus discrimination and the protection of all students, especially those of a minority group. Workman said a full policy will be created to further elaborate on the issue itself.

Alcohol use study

Rebecca Kingston, social inclusion representative, said she and several other students took part in a series of focus groups last week. The discussions were part of a Health Canada study related to alcohol use among university students.

Kingston, who chairs the new alcohol harms reduction committee at STU, said they were “fantastic.” It is the first-ever Canadian study on the topic and the results will be released next spring.

Intramural soccer

Sean Kinney, an at-large representative, asked permission of STUSU executives to look into adding soccer to the list of intramural sports offered.

He said he hopes to bring forth a list of signatures and support before jumping into things.

“There’s a huge amount of international students and it’s a big thing [for them] … no matter whether you’re from Canada, whether you’re from Africa [or elsewhere] … everyone knows soccer,” Kinney said.

“It’s great for people who don’t have the time to commit to the St. Thomas sports team or, like me, are out of shape … and just want to have some fun and [have] the social experience.”