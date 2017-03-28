STUSU Briefs March 23

External STUSU hiring



Vice-president administration Philippe Ferland said there are still four positions to be hired to round out next year’s Student Representative Council.

Students can apply to be STUSU chair, secretary, Welcome Week chair, as well as for a position at the Help Desk.

Ferland said applications are due by Friday to the Help Desk, accompanied by a resumé and cover letter.

Introducing Halal cafeteria food

Off-campus representative Jimy Beltran said after meeting with a Muslim student who expressed concern for the cafeteria meat not being Halal, administration decided it will ensure Halal meals are offered to those who require it.

He said she will be meeting with the cafeteria to confirm details like preparation specifics and cooking times.

“I think this is a great thing for St. Thomas if we are trying to [get] Muslim students to come here for a more diverse university,” Beltran said.

Alcohol symposium

STU hosted a conference on March 3 and included a symposium on reducing alcohol harm on campus.

Social inclusion representative Rebecca Kingston said universities in the Maritimes are hoping to come up with a universal alcohol policy.

She said the conversation was positive and centred around the respective policies, residence life and pub crawls.

“The conversation was really cool because it never had a negative connotation towards alcohol,” she said.

“It was just, ‘How can we make this safer and how can we keep our students safe when they’re consuming alcohol?'”