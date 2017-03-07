STUSU briefs March 2

Motion for impeachment

Jimy Beltran proposed a motion of impeachment for Brandon LeBlanc. He cited Article 3 of the By-Laws, section 2 subsection (c) which states that SRC members shall be remove due to “conduct unbecoming a member of the SRC”.

“Emma Graham was treated disrespectfully by Brandon LeBlanc by writing her through [Facebook] chat ‘grow up,’ sending inappropriate and suggestive emojis when she repeatedly asked him to stop, erasing her comments from the OC intramural page and calling her ‘girly,'” Beltran said. “This impacted Emma and the whole committee drastically. Emma was crying all of last night and after I meet with her today, she told me she was afraid of even knowing that Brandon was in university … This is not the first-time Brandon has misbehaved in such a manner in public, damaging once again the reputation of STUSU.”

The motion was seconded and tabled for discussion in the next meeting on March 16.

According to STUSU bylaws, if a member is impeached they are prohibited from running for any future positions. However, if this motion is passed in the next meeting it is unclear whether LeBlanc will be able to keep his off-campus position next year to which he was elected this Friday.

Safe ride discussion

Vice-president student life Brianna Matchett and vice-president administration Philippe Ferland met with the University of New Brunswick Student Union vice-president of student services and general manager to see what they’re proposing as the new contract.

Matchett said they handed them the exact same contract they signed three years ago except it will be a one-year contract. According to usage data STU uses 33 per cent of the safe ride service. Matchett said if we were to pay 33 per cent of the cost to operate safe ride it would cost just over $16,000.

Matchett said she’s looking at each clause in the contract and considering complaints from students to propose changes to make the service function better.

“I’m currently examining what we can add to make sure that there’s an equal service between UNB and St. Thomas, a large number of complaints seem to be that priority seems to be given to UNB students,” she said.