STUSU Briefs March 16

Senate talks food services, Rigby, tuition

The STU Senate met on Thursday night and said enrolment for this year turned out to be less than predicted by 60 students. STUSU vice-president education Sam Titus said tuition costs will most likely be raised for next year.
Titus also said the university is directing its attention to improve international student tuition.
Senate confirmed the closure of Rigby Hall. Titus said the sale is being discussed and the impacts it will have on food services.
Titus also said members of administration were shocked when they realized food services were the main reason the number of students living in residence is rapidly declining.

SafeRide contract signed

A new one-year SafeRide contract between STUSU and UNBSU was signed last Monday. Changes were made to the existing document and the new contract is worth $13,500.
Vice-president Philippe Ferland said next year’s vice-president student life will be alerted when SafeRide is cancelled for the day. The new contract also plans to increase communication about usage reports. STUSU highlighted the service has not been equal between the two universities.

Mental health framework consultations

A mental health framework, including plans for an on-campus mental health centre, is in the development stages between student services and STUSU.
Vice-president student life Brianna Matchett said they want to hold focus groups with students as they do not want to move forward without their input. While there is no definitive deadline for consultations, she encouraged anyone interested in having a say to contact her by March 23.

  • Show Comments (1)

  • Michael McGrath

    At a time when many universities are switching back to declining balance, and the student body violently opposed the shift in just about every way they chould, what on earth did they expect to happen?

