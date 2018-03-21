STUSU Briefs March 15, 2018

Budget town hall

President Philippe Ferland reminded council that the town hall meeting on the university’s budget will take place March 22 at 4 p.m. in Brian Mulroney Hall 101.

Collective agreement meeting

Ferland said there would be a meeting on the Union’s collective agreement on March 23.

STUSU has been bargaining on its collective agreement for a number of months.

NBSA hiring interviews

Vice-president education Brianna Workman said a total of 13 candidates ended up applying for the New Brunswick Student Alliance’s executive director position by the March 2 deadline.

The NBSA board has shortlisted four of those candidates who will move on to a two-stage interview process. After the first round of interviews, it will be cut down to only two candidates who will be interviewed a second time before one is hired.

Healthy relationships panel

The sexual assault prevention committee is organizing a panel on healthy relationships in the 21st century.

It will take place on March 28 in James Dunn Hall G2 at 6 p.m. The committee will show the full healthy relationships video it had released on social media last month with the panel to follow.

Multicultural fair

The annual Multicultural Fair is taking place on March 24 at 5 p.m. in Kinsella Auditorium.

Panel on mental health

Nikita Spencer said there will be an expert panel on mental health on March 22 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the off-campus student lounge in JDH.

It will include speakers from St. Thomas University, the University of New Brunswick and greater Fredericton area communities. Spencer said the event will be live streamed on Instagram and Facebook.

