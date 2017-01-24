STUSU Briefs

Therapy dogs coming back to campus

Vice-president student life Brianna Matchett said the therapy dogs will be back on campus three more times this semester: Jan. 25 for Bell Let’s Talk Day, Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day and again on April 10.

ABCD curriculum group add-ons

Student senator Noah Turner said certain departments previously absent from the university’s Bachelor of Arts curriculum groups have been added to the lists. For example, Human Rights has been added to group A and Communications has also been added. Nothing has been removed from the academic calendar, only added. However, specific Great Books classes will no longer count for the sole fulfillment of groups C and D.

The changes are effective starting next year. Regardless, students are always free to use whichever academic calendar benefits them, whether it be the updated one or the one from their first year.

New packing site, student bags for Community Food Smart

Matchett said plans have finally been worked out to have a new on-campus packing site for Community Food Smart. The site will most likely be stationed in Marshall D’Avray Hall on the University of New Brunswick’s campus.

A new “crunchy bag” option will be available for $10. It will be filled with produce and “stuff to munch on” for students and those who don’t have time to cook.

Orders for the month of February can be placed at the Help Desk. Those interested in volunteering to help pack the bags can contact Matchett or Jessica Hughes.

Election dates released

Nominations for the 2016-17 spring general elections will take place on Feb. 22 and 23 and campaigning will run from Feb. 25 to March 1. The elections will take place on the March 2 and 3; results will be released on March 3.