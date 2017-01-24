STUSU Briefs

cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

Therapy dogs coming back to campus
Vice-president student life Brianna Matchett said the therapy dogs will be back on campus three more times this semester: Jan. 25 for Bell Let’s Talk Day, Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day and again on April 10.

ABCD curriculum group add-ons
Student senator Noah Turner said certain departments previously absent from the university’s Bachelor of Arts curriculum groups have been added to the lists. For example, Human Rights has been added to group A and Communications has also been added. Nothing has been removed from the academic calendar, only added. However, specific Great Books classes will no longer count for the sole fulfillment of groups C and D.

The changes are effective starting next year. Regardless, students are always free to use whichever academic calendar benefits them, whether it be the updated one or the one from their first year.

New packing site, student bags for Community Food Smart
Matchett said plans have finally been worked out to have a new on-campus packing site for Community Food Smart. The site will most likely be stationed in Marshall D’Avray Hall on the University of New Brunswick’s campus.

A new “crunchy bag” option will be available for $10. It will be filled with produce and “stuff to munch on” for students and those who don’t have time to cook.

Orders for the month of February can be placed at the Help Desk. Those interested in volunteering to help pack the bags can contact Matchett or Jessica Hughes.

Election dates released
Nominations for the 2016-17 spring general elections will take place on Feb. 22 and 23 and campaigning will run from Feb. 25 to March 1. The elections will take place on the March 2 and 3; results will be released on March 3.

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

You May Also Like

cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

Sexual assault centre reaches out to students

By Candice Whitman The Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre launched a new campaign last week ...

author_avatar
theaq
0 comments 0 Shares
cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

Budget debt cap pleases students

By Alyssa Mosher When Kayla Brown heard that the Government of New Brunswick issued ...

author_avatar
theaq
0 comments 0 Shares
cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

Dialogue session to hear all voices

By Kyle Mullin A debate on the Gaza conflict will be held in McCain ...

author_avatar
theaq
0 comments 0 Shares
cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

A ritual to remember: Memorial held for first-year student

By Kyle Mullin Friends, peers and professors gathered outside James Dunn Hall last Monday ...

author_avatar
theaq
0 comments 0 Shares
cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

Controversy surrounds N.B. beer

By Amy MacKenzie It’s not just the taste of New Brunswick’s new beer that ...

author_avatar
theaq
0 comments 0 Shares
cropped-3vXAQBic.jpg

George Martin honoured at memorial service

By Stephanie Kelly Past and present members of the St. Thomas community gathered Friday ...

author_avatar
theaq
0 comments 0 Shares
The Aquinian
Write for the AQ today.
  • © 2005 - 2016 DAHZ THEME. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED