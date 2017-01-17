Student Theatre, take two: What to expect in the winter semester

Winter always feels like a time of sheer boredom, but while the shops downtown close early, campus theatre life is alive busy and open. While it might be too late to audition, it’s never too late to watch them live! Here’s a list of some stage performances STU and UNB are putting on throughout the year:

Theatre St. Thomas – No White Picket Fence

Written by STU Professors Robin C. Whittaker and Sue McKenzie-Mohr, No White Picket Fence is St. Thomas’s first verbatim piece and offers us the heartbreaking original tales young women’s lives in foster care.

Performance date and location: Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 in the Black Box Theatre, Sir James Dunn Hall (St. Thomas University), with 7:30 p.m. regular showings and a Saturday matinée at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Sales: $10 for adults, $5 for students; tickets available at the door

Musical Theatre II – Chicago

St. Thomas’s musical theatre fine arts class offers to us a rendition of the musical Chicago. A 1970s satire on the 1920s criminal underground, the story features comedy and murder as an aspiring actress tries to clear herself of a deadly conviction.

Performance date and location: Feb. 22 to Feb. 26 in the Black Box Theatre, Sir James Dunn Hall (St. Thomas University), with 7:30 p.m. regular showings and a Saturday matinée at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Sales: $20 for adults, $15 for students; tickets are available at the door

Theatre UNB – Better Living by George F. Walker

George F. Walker’s dark comedy tells the tale of Nora and her three daughters who drive their abusive husband/father out of the house … only to have him return, apparently reformed, but spewing apocalyptic prophecies and encouraging them to build a bunker to survive the revolution of the masses.

Performance date and location: Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 at Memorial Hall, University of New Brunswick (Fredericton) with 7:30 p.m. regular showings.

Ticket Sales: $14 regular, $10 seniors/underemployed, $8 students