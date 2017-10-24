STU Senate Briefs Oct. 19

Official enrollment numbers

St. Thomas University’s student population is at 1,934 as of Oct. 1. This number is 17 less students than last year’s enrollment. Official enrollment statistics were presented to the senate by Garry Hansen, director of institutional research. Hansen’s report included statistics from all universities in Atlantic Canada. Trends show a general drop in arts enrollment overall, specifically in the humanities. STU’s numbers show an increase in intake but overall student numbers are still declining. Hansen did point out that this year’s graduating class was the smallest to enter the university in recent years, meaning next year’s numbers could improve.

Student engagement survey results

Hansen also presented the results of two student engagement surveys, the National Survey of Student Engagement and the Beginning College Survey of Student Engagement, which focuses on measuring student expectations as they enter university.

These surveys indicated STU ranked higher than most on gains in liberal arts skills, student-faculty relationships and high social and civic engagement. Places for STU to improve included collaborative learning and high impact educational experiences.

Hansen said it is important to recognize that the survey results are self reported by students, and that a sign of student engagement is participating in surveys, both of which could influence results.

Panel on Canada 150

St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president education Brianna Workman announced in her report that a student panel discussion on Canada 150 will take place on Oct. 25.

The panel will explore what it means to be Indigenous during Canada 150 and is open to the public.