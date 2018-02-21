STU Senate Briefs: Feb. 15, 2018

Film series

The Senate Committee on Indigenization is sponsoring a film series. We Carry Each Other’s Memories, a documentary about survivors of residential schools in Atlantic Canada, will play on Feb. 21. A Place Between — The Story of an Adoption will play on March 14 and Elijah on March 28.

Each film will be playing at 4 p.m. in Kinsella Auditorium. A discussion will be held after each film.

Courses approved

Three new courses were approved for the 2018-19 academic year. CRIM-3163: Perspectives on Missing Persons, JOUR-3703: Commentary Journalism and Public Opinion and JOUR-3803: Business Journalism: Following the Money have been added to the course calendar.

Part-time teaching award

The Excellence in Part-time Teaching Award hasn’t been awarded since 2014.

“Around the last collective bargaining agreement, the Research Award and Excellence in Teaching Award were incorporated into the collective agreement and somehow, the Excellence in Part-time Teaching Award kind of fell into disrepair,” said Great Books professor Andrew Moore.

A monetary prize was also added to the award.

