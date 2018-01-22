STU offers new atmosphere for exchange students

Rafael Parra. Zaragoza, Spain.

“I’ve been working in Canada every summer for the past 11 years, but I was never able to spend a winter here.”

It was more than just the winter season that made Parra curious about studying abroad.

Parra has been studying at CEU San Pablo University, a post-secondary institution in Spain for more than five years but he hasn’t had the opportunity to study at an inclusive and beautiful school like STU.

After graduation, Parra wants to move to the United States to work in marketing, so coming to a Canadian university was just the right move.

He explained being an exchange student has its low points, like missing the food of your own country but he also said it has its high points, like living in Fredericton, since it’s good size for a city.

“I like how small the city is, you can walk anywhere!”

Lysa Lefebvre. Angers, France.

Lysa Lefebvre couldn’t be more excited for her first semester at STU. So far, Lefebvre believes the Canadian institution is “welcoming,” “fun,” and it “offers a lot of services and options” to make any student feel as if they are in the right place.

“STU is a small university that offers interesting opportunities, [the chance to] meet new people and it has a high-quality education with good professors.”

She also explained the kindness she’s encountered and the beauty of Canadian landscapes are really helpful in the process of moving to a new country.

“I chose Canada because I wanted to discover a new culture, learn English [and] also discover a different way of working,” she said, even though she misses her family and friends back home.

After graduation, Lefebvre wants to enter the field of international or external marketing so the courses at STU are just what she was looking for.

Jonathan Norlander. Falun, Sweden.

After almost three years studying at Örebro University, Jonathan Norlander decided he would spend his last semester of university in Canada after a friendly encounter with Canadians in his home country.

“I met a bunch of Canadians in Sweden who were super friendly, so that inspired me to look toward Canada for my exchange.”

According to Norlander, he had several options as to where to go in his exchange but St. Thomas stood out among the rest.

“After looking at the courses, STU looked like the best option for me.”

When asked about what he misses most about his home country, Norlander answered what any Swedish citizen would: “Definitely Swedish candy and chocolate.”

However, Norlander said he really enjoys “how nice people have been,” and “people are generally much more approachable [in Canada] than in Sweden,” which is something he really appreciates, making his exchange much easier.

Clotilde de Villenaut. Lyon, France.

When asked about her exchange, Clotilde de Villenaut said she always wanted to visited Canada. It helped that her university in France is partnered with STU and it seemed like the right moment to pursue the opportunity.

“I don’t know if I’ll get the chance to travel like this again [and] I might as well take all the opportunities I can get.”

Not only was it an opportunity to visit and meet a new culture, de Villenaut said it’s very nice to see such beautiful landscapes, especially with snow around the city.

Even though it’s not easy to go to a new country, de Villenaut seems to be handling it pretty well.

“I guess I miss my family and friends a bit, but I like being here and meeting new people.”

Louise Karlén. Örebro, Sweden.

Louise Karlén has always wanted to live in a new country and after a few of her friends attended STU, she decided it was her turn to do the same.

“Since they told me about their great experience here, I was convinced that STU would be a great fit for me as well. I hope to meet a lot of new friends, improve my English skills and learn a lot from my courses.”

Karlén is currently in her fourth year at Örebro University and she intends to work in a career that allows her to help people, such as a law firm or as a public authority.

Coming to STU was the perfect fit for her plans, because the environment is full of friendly, welcoming and helpful people.

Karlén explained she is really enjoying her exchange experience, especially because of how amazing STU and the city of Fredericton are.

She added she really appreciates STU’s attention to international students and how thoughtful and kind her professors are.

“I like the small classes and how STU offers great courses and possibilities for international students.”

Emeline Pihée. Angers, France.

Like many other exchange students, Emeline Pihée decided to enter an exchange program for one simple reason. To improve her English.

“To pass our masters in France we must have a really good English level. So I came to Canada.”

She came to STU for a semester because the school offers helpful programs in public relations, a degree she would like to pursue.

Pihée enjoys North American culture and hopes to learn more and meet a lot of people. She is even planning a trip to Moncton with a few friends and it is happy with how things are working out so far.

When asked about what she missed about her home country, the communications student claims she isn’t homesick.

“For now, I don’t miss anything! I am very happy here.”

She explained she really enjoys how easy it is to walk in the city and how welcoming people in Canada are.

Also the winter weather makes Pihée really excited.

“I love the snow because where I live in France, [we] almost never have it!”