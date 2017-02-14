Still swinging: How Fredericton’s swing dancers keep the craze in style

IMG_0493

When your Monday night involves swing dancing in an abandoned train station next to a liquor store, you’ve earned the right to ask some questions. If you’re like me, one of the questions is “what’s the appeal in swing dancing? It’s 2017.” And if you’re asking the Fredericton swing dance community, the only answer is to see for yourself: you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

The idea of anything held in an abandoned train station sounds off-putting, but the exposed brick walls, domed ceiling and historical photos add to the dated aesthetic. Everyone wore comfortable clothing, but many wore button-up shirts or slacks to get in the spirit. Though it was a class of 12, one student said they usually have upwards of 30.

With an equal mix of young adults, 30-somethings and elderly people, there was clearly something that made swing dancing so interesting. The answer, according to instructor Michael Sleep: “It’s fit, it’s fun and it’s social.”

Sleep acknowledges swing is a more unique option of keeping fit; instead of going to a gym, swing dancing allows people to stay in shape while learning a new skill. On top of this, many students find the dance expressive and energizing, and unlike most other dance styles, Sleep finds there’s a large social element to the dance.

“With things like salsa or waltzing you’re always confined to one person, but in swing you trade partners all the time and get to know everybody on this intimate level,” Sleep said.

Because swing dancing was a form popular in the 1930s and ‘40s, most who did it at its height likely couldn’t do it today. Despite this, Fredericton Swing feels its retro roots are the main reason young people stay interested. Sleep notes the face-to-face dancing is a refreshing change for people instead of being isolated with computer screens.

“Besides,” said club president Melissa Fulton, “who doesn’t like to dance?”

Once you have a fun time, dancing in an abandoned building seems a lot less strange. Thanks, Kevin Bacon.

Classes are structured in six-week blocks, with two lessons every Monday at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

