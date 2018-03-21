Six Tommies earn major sports league awards

Six St. Thomas University student athletes, two women’s hockey players, two women’s volleyball players, one men’s volleyball player and one women’s basketball player, received major awards from their respective leagues. These awards were handed out after the teams had competed in playoffs.

Jessica Patenaude from the women’s basketball team was named part of the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association first team all-conference and one of the top two players in the league. She was happy to see the results after the hard work she put in.

“It feels really great because I talked in our year end meeting with our coach last year about all the goals I set for this year. So, it’s nice to see all the hard work from this summer and this year paid off.”

Deidra Jones from the women’s volleyball team earned ACAA first team all-conference honours. She was happy with her progress as a player.

“It felt great to get that award. It was a good honour because I’ve gotten the second team all-star the last two years so its good to move up and get the first team and be recognized as that.”

Megan Mills from the volleyball team earned ACAA second team all-conference honours. She believes this will help her to continue to progress as a player.

“Exciting but honouring at the same time because it’s nice to be recognized and noticed. It also makes me want to push harder next year to get another award or try to be better.”

Christian Christie from the men’s volleyball team was named an ACAA’s all-star and Top Male Rookie. He is very thankful for the help from his fellow teammates and coaches.

“It’s a great feeling. We’ve all been working hard, like the guys, I couldn’t do it without them, especially Jonah [Burridge]. It’s been a crazy year for him trying to switch positions and then trying to get me into a position to put the ball away. It’s a great feeling, Henri [Mallet] the coach, can’t thank him enough for the opportunity.”

Alex Woods from the women’s hockey team earned an Atlantic University Sport first team all-conference honour and was named a USPORTS women’s hockey second team All-Canadian. She was very happy to accomplish one of her goals as a player.

“It was really exciting. I’m just really honoured to be recognized. That was one of the goals I really wanted to work towards so it was a really good accomplishment to achieve.”

Olivia Reid from the hockey team earned a spot on the AUS conference’s all-rookie team. She believes her teammates are one of the reasons she was able to achieve the award.

“It’ good, it’s nice. Obviously I’m happy and proud, but I couldn’t have done it without my team.”